Gallagher tops the 1.30m in busy day at the Meadows

The recent leg of the Meadows SJI Horse Series took place during a very busy day on Saturday (May 25).

Playing host to Eventing Ireland, Pony Club and their regular unregistered jumping, all five arenas were in operation at the Embankment Road complex.

Recording a win in the 1.30m class, regular attender Tracey Gallagher had a busy day at the Meadows. Onboard her own ‘Autumn Air’, Gallagher stopped the clock in 48.76 ahead of her closest rival Chalotte Harding, who was just 0.06 seconds behind to settle for second place.

Show Jumping continues with the eagerly awaited three day Grand Prix Show running from 14-16 June.

Results

90cm - Divided between David Gibson’s Ashfield Red Ginger (David Gibson), Paul Caves’s Cafre Quality Clover (Paul Caves), Louise Anderson’s Candy’s Hero (Wendy Anderson), Hazel Trimble’s Dee Two (Hazel Trimble), Gary Frew’s Ibrahim (Stephen Gibson), Maeve Lunny’s Kippure Steepleview Jack (Maeve Lunny), Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Lyndsay Barnett), Lana K Cheney’s Orlaloy De St Simeon (Lana K Cheney), Amanda Hylands’s Quantam Code (Gary Hylands), Thomascourt Stables’s Thomascourt Leonardo (Mervyn Jr Clarke).

1m - Divided between Grainne McMahon’s Allanah’s Sioga (Grainne McMahon), Edna Gamble’s Ballylee Captain (Connie Gibson), Emma McManus’s Bluestone Bee (Emma McManus), Kelly Keogh’s Clocha Liath St Louis (Boe Lynch), Sam McCormick’s Drumgiven Mr Charisma (Yvonne Whiteside), Louise Houston’s Drumillar Heyday (Louise Houston), Patricia Creegan’s Holiday Izzy (Katie Creegan), Louise Anderson’s KEC Lanz (Wendy Anderson), Robert McKee’s Lady of Honour (Robert Mckee), Jackie Lee’s May De Reve (Owen McCamley), Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Lyndsay Barnett), David Nelson’s Remo (David Nelson), Paul McClenaghan’s Royale Mardi Gras (Toni McClenaghan), Conor McEneaney’s Shanroe Junior (Conor McEneaney), Grace Sheridan’s Superior Sprint (Grace Sheridan), Easkèy Houston’s Uilinn Rua (Stacey Watling), Laura Ervine’s White Hawk Shakara (Laura Ervine).

1.10m - 1, Yvonne Whiteside’s Hallsmill Lux Likely (Yvonne Whiteside); 2, Amanda Hylands’s River Promise (Gary Hylands); 3, Rebecca Buckley’s Millburren star (Owen McCamley); 4, Louise Houston’s Drumillar Heyday (Charlotte Harding); 5, Melanie Zoe Geddis’s Antrim Coast M2S (Melanie Zoe Geddis); 6, Avril Gibson’s SGS Miss Cobra (Stephen Gibson).

1.20m - 1, Mervyn Jr Clarke’s Thomascourt BGS (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 2, Charlotte Eakin’s Ursus (Charlotte Eakin); 3, Yvonne Whiteside’s Tehenga Beach (Yvonne Whiteside); 4, Emma Canmore’s Chalatenango (Emma Canmore); 5, Gillian Doherty’s Cooleyhill Bonzo C (Shane McCloskey); 6, Lucy Hanna’s Rock Babylon (Lucy Hanna).

1.30m - 1, Tracey Gallagher’s Autumn Air (Tracey Gallagher); 2, Rachelle Harding’s Adonis W. (Charlotte Harding).