Game Shooting Census or Shoot Owner Census 2019

We are urging all our supporters to take part in the 2019 Game Shooting Census or Shoot Owner Census by GunsOnPegs and Lycetts.

The Game Shooting Census and Shoot Owner Census have monitored trends within our sector for the past few years and produced some very interesting results. By taking part, you are helping game shooting to benefit from the most up to date information and the Countryside Alliance to make future decisions.

All census participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a tweed or city suit from Dress2Kill.

Given the pressure on shooting in the past 12 months, we really hope you can spare your time to help our community.

To take part go to www.caireland.org

Livestock Worrying Continues to be a Major Issue for the Ulster Farmers’ Union

Livestock worrying remains a major issue for Ulster Farmers’ Union members and the Union started a social media campaign on 25 July (scheduled to run weekly until 28 August) which is designed to raise awareness of the issue and to help educate their farmers and dog owners on steps to take in order to reduce incidences of livestock worrying occurring in Northern Ireland.

CAI has been asked to share this information with you.

Irresponsible dog owners continue to have an impact on our beautiful countryside.

Please ensure that YOU are a responsible dog owner by:

• Keeping your dog on a lead at all times

• Know your route and avoid going near livestock such as sheep and cattle

• Cleaning up after your dog. Dog mess can spread diseases which can be harmful to sheep and cattle

With a total of 165 cases of livestock worrying reported to local council dog wardens in Northern Ireland from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019, and with many cases still going unreported, incidences of livestock worrying occurring in Northern Ireland have escalated in recent years.

It is a well-known fact that many of the incidences of livestock worrying which occur in Northern Ireland each year are completely avoidable if dog owners stepped up to the mark and were responsible for their pets.

It is an offence under The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 for a dog to attack, kill or chase livestock in such a way as may cause injury, suffering or death to livestock which results in financial loss to the owner of the livestock.

The owner of the livestock being attacked can take action to protect his/her flock and/or herd and this can involve shooting the dog/dogs involved.