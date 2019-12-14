Garvagh charity awards night

Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club recently hosted their annual charity awards night.

Club Chairman Nevin Smith welcomed a large turn out of members, friends and representitives from various local charities.

(From left) Kate McKay, James McClean, Caroline Smyth, Moira Irwin, Margaret Elliot and Hazel Gallagher. Back row (from left) Iris Knight, Michelle McQuillan, Ellie Smyth, Harry Smyth, Willis Blair and James Smyth

A review of the club activities during the year included the annual Vintage Ploughing Match, the ever popular Club Table Quiz and the highlight of the year the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Rally. Vice Chairman Gerald Stewart announced the awards as follows:

Garvagh Health Centre, received by Dr Richard Mullan; Kilrea Health Centre, received by Dr Paul McCormack; Aghadowey Surgery, received by Jonathan Smith on their behalf; Trinity Care Home Garvagh, received by Claire Duffin; Shine NI, received by Louise Jones; Ballymena + District Parkinsons UK, received by Kate McKay; Air Ambulance, received by Caroline Smyth; Save The Children, received by Moira Irwin; Community Rescue Service, received by Margaret Elliot and Hazel Gallagher; Guide Dogs for the Blind, received by Sandy and Paul; MacMillan Cancer Support, received by Catherine Bell Allen.

A grand total of £8,000 was distributed to these worthy causes.

A very enjoyable tea was provided by the ladies of the club.

Dr Richard Mullan, Dr Paul McGoldrick, Claire Duffin, Louise Jones. Back row - Tom Stewart, Gerald Stewart, Nevin Smyth and Roberta Torrens

This was followed by a short programme of traditional Irish music presented by Gerald McCloskey and friends.

The Allen School Irish Dancing again displayed their skills along with family members within the club, rounded off this very popular evening of entertainment.