Garvagh YFC host annual
big breakfast and car wash
Garvagh YFC’s annual big breakfast and car wash was held on Saturday, May 11 at Aghadowey Presbyterian Church Hall.
It was a very successful morning and thanks must go to all the ladies who cooked over 175 delicious breakfasts which was a new record for the event, and to the boys in the car park who washed a lot of cars and tractors.
Garvagh YFC would also like to thank their sponsors – Bell’s of Garvagh, David Millar Choice Cuts, McAtamneys Butchers and Kenny’s Spar.
Thank you to everyone who came and supported them, all your support is greatly appreciated.