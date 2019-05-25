Garvagh YFC host annual big breakfast and car wash

Garvagh YFC’s annual big breakfast and car wash was held on Saturday, May 11 at Aghadowey Presbyterian Church Hall.

It was a very successful morning and thanks must go to all the ladies who cooked over 175 delicious breakfasts which was a new record for the event, and to the boys in the car park who washed a lot of cars and tractors.

Left to right, Geoff McNeill, William Hezlett, Stephen McCahon, David McNaugher, Adrian Cooper, James Topping and Marc Welsh all waiting patiently for their breakfast at Garvagh YFC's annual big breakfast and car wash

Garvagh YFC would also like to thank their sponsors – Bell’s of Garvagh, David Millar Choice Cuts, McAtamneys Butchers and Kenny’s Spar.

Thank you to everyone who came and supported them, all your support is greatly appreciated.

Some of the supporters at Garvagh YFC's annual big breakfast and car wash

Some more of the supporters at Garvagh YFC's annual big breakfast and car wash