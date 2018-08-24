Gault takes champion title at Suffolk Sheep Society premier show and sale

Leading Co Antrim breeder Alastair Gault took top honours at the recent Northern Ireland Branch Premier Show and Sale held in Ballymena Mart when his Rhaeadr Rio sired lamb clinched the supreme champion title before going on to sell for 1,700gns to judge Jonathan Lucas of the Finn Vale Flock, Co Donegal.

This follows on from the Forkins flock owner’s recent successes at both the Shrewsbury and Stirling sales.

Highest price ram lamb from Anthony Patton selling for 2,000gns to F Smyth and G Douglas, Co Londonderry

A number of southern Ireland breeders made their presence felt at the ringside with Tommy Kavanagh, Co Donegal paying 1,900gns for the reserve champion Lakeview Innuendo sired ram from the Ballynacannon flock of Dennis Taylor.

Forkins flock owner Alastair Gault continued his success taking 1st in the shearling class with his Forkins Fandango ram which changed hands for 1,400gns to the Muff flock of Patrick Carolan, Co Cavan. A total of 11 lambs went to southern Ireland.

Meanwhile joint purchasers Fred Smyth, Windyhill flock and Geoffrey Douglas of the Benview flock paid 2,000gns the highest price of the day to secure an impressive Solwaybank Super Duper bred ram lamb from the Carrowmoney flock of Anthony Patton.

M Morton, Newry secured a Lakeview Armani lamb from the Islandmoyle flock of Brian Dickson for 1,500gns.

Elsewhere in the show ring Co Tyrone breeder Richard Beattie claimed the winning rosette in the Commercial Gigot class and new breeders Sean and Jane McCloskey, Glenroe flock claimed the novice cup title with their Lakeview Armani sired ram. James McCullough went on to take second with Kevin Rogan taking third place.

The pen of three honours went to the Carony flock of Lesley and Mervyn Liggett, Campbell and Jason Watson and John McKay were runners up.

Thank you to sponsors Danske Bank for their continued support of the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society.

Results

Class 1- shearling ram – Kinbally Cup

1st A Gault

2nd A Gault

3rd S and W Tait

Class 2 – Commercial Gigot ram lamb – R H Stewart Memorial Cup

1st R Beattie

2nd S and W Tait

3rd A Barkley

Class 3 – Novice – R J Allam Cup

1st S and J McCloskey

2nd J McCullough

3rd K Rogan

Class 4 – Ram lamb – Suffolk Sheep Society Cup

1st A Gault

2nd D Taylor

3rd C and J Watson

Class 5 – Pen of three ram Lambs – Allam Cup

1st L and M Liggett

2nd C and J Watson

3rd J McKay

Champion from A Gault

Reserve champion from D Taylor