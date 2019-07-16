GDT even up by 2.7%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 240 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.7%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 1.7%, average price US$5,523/MT

Butter index up 1.7%, average price US$4,406/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 3.3%, average price US$3,869/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

RenCas index down 3.4%, average price US$7,044/MT

SMP index up 3.8%, average price US$2,505/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 3.6%, average price US$3,074/MT