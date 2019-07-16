GDT even up by 2.7%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 240 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.7%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 1.7%, average price US$5,523/MT
Butter index up 1.7%, average price US$4,406/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 3.3%, average price US$3,869/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
RenCas index down 3.4%, average price US$7,044/MT
SMP index up 3.8%, average price US$2,505/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 3.6%, average price US$3,074/MT