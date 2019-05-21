GDT event down by 1.2%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 236 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 1.2%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index down 1.4%, average price US$6,140/MT

Butter index down 3.2%, average price US$5,297/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 15.2%, average price US$4,851/MT

LAC index up 0.6%, average price US$893/MT

RenCas index up 5.1%, average price US$6,916/MT

SMP index up 0.5%, average price US$2,529/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 2.1%, average price US$3,180/MT