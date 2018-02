Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 206 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 0.5%

Key results were as follow:

AMF index down 1.9%, average price US$6,458/MT

Butter index up 1.1%, average price US$5,334/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index down 1.3%, average price US$3,686/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

RenCas index up 0.7%, average price US$4,980/MT

SMP index down 3.0%, average price US$1,832/MT

WMP index up 0.3%, average price US$3,246/MT