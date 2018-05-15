GDT event increases by 1.9%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 212 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 1.9%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 5.8%, average price US$6,354/MT

Butter index up 2.4%, average price US$5,787/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 4.4%, average price US$4,205/MT

LAC index down 3.5%, average price US$687/MT

RenCas index down 6.1%, average price US$4,876/MT

SMP index up 3.0%, average price US$2,047/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 0.2%, average price US$3,226/MT