GDT event up by 0.2%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 245 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.2%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index unchanged, average price US$4,997/MT
Butter index down 0.2%, average price US$4,125/MT
BMP index up 6.7%, average price US$2,670/MT
Ched index down 3.4%, average price US$3,717/MT
LAC index up 1.8%, average price US$784/MT
RenCas index up 0.7%, average price US$6,683/MT
SMP index up 2.7%, average price US$2,674/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index down 0.2%, average price US$3,141/MT