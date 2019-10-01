GDT event up by 0.2%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 245 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.2%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index unchanged, average price US$4,997/MT

Butter index down 0.2%, average price US$4,125/MT

BMP index up 6.7%, average price US$2,670/MT

Ched index down 3.4%, average price US$3,717/MT

LAC index up 1.8%, average price US$784/MT

RenCas index up 0.7%, average price US$6,683/MT

SMP index up 2.7%, average price US$2,674/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 0.2%, average price US$3,141/MT