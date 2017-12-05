GDT event up by 0.4%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 201 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.4%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index down 0.6%, average price US$6,836/MT
Butter index down 11.1%, average price US$4,575/MT
BMP index up 4.3%, average price US$1,957/MT
Ched index down 3.9%, average price US$3,696/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
RenCas index up 3.4%, average price US$4,879/MT
SMP index up 4.7%, average price US$1,774/MT
WMP index up 1.7%, average price US$2,830/MT
