GDT event up by 0.8%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 233 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.8%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 3.7%, average price US$5,867/MT

Butter index up 5.8%, average price US$5,374/MT

BMP index up 5.0%, average price US$3,548/MT

Ched index up 3.2%, average price US$4,248/MT

LAC index down 5.3%, average price US$948/MT

RenCas index up 7.5%, average price US$6,703/MT

SMP index up 1.8%, average price US$2,468/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 1.3%, average price US$3,287/MT