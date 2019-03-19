GDT event up by 1.9%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 232 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 1.9%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index down 3.1%, average price US$5,662/MT
Butter index up 9.3%, average price US$5,089/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 3.9%, average price US$4,036/MT
LAC index down 1.0%, average price US$1,000/MT
RenCas index up 9.7%, average price US$6,190/MT
SMP index down 2.4%, average price US$2,405/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 4.0%, average price US$3,317/MT