GDT event up by 2.2%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 225 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.2%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$4,755/MT
Butter index up 2.7%, average price US$3,745/MT
BMP index up 16.9%, average price US$2,973/MT
Ched index down 2.2%, average price US$3,184/MT
LAC index up 0.5%, average price US$918/MT
RenCas index up 2.0%, average price US$5,167/MT
SMP index up 0.3%, average price US$1,970/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 2.5%, average price US$2,667/MT