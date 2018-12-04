GDT event up by 2.2%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 225 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.2%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$4,755/MT

Butter index up 2.7%, average price US$3,745/MT

BMP index up 16.9%, average price US$2,973/MT

Ched index down 2.2%, average price US$3,184/MT

LAC index up 0.5%, average price US$918/MT

RenCas index up 2.0%, average price US$5,167/MT

SMP index up 0.3%, average price US$1,970/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 2.5%, average price US$2,667/MT