GDT event up by 2.8%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 227 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.8%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$5,137/MT

Butter index up 3.9%, average price US$4,076/MT

BMP index up 9.3%, average price US$3,252/MT

Ched index up 3.2%, average price US$3,371/MT

LAC index up 1.6%, average price US$948/MT

RenCas index up 1.3%, average price US$5,123/MT

SMP index up 7.9%, average price US$2,201/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 1.2%, average price US$2,705/MT