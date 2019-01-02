GDT event up by 2.8%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 227 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.8%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$5,137/MT
Butter index up 3.9%, average price US$4,076/MT
BMP index up 9.3%, average price US$3,252/MT
Ched index up 3.2%, average price US$3,371/MT
LAC index up 1.6%, average price US$948/MT
RenCas index up 1.3%, average price US$5,123/MT
SMP index up 7.9%, average price US$2,201/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 1.2%, average price US$2,705/MT