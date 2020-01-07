GDT Event up by 2.8%

TodAY’S Global Dairy Trade Event 251 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.8%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 2.3%, average price US$4,929/MT
Butter index up 3.7%, average price US$4,029/MT
BMP index up 7.4%, average price US$3,040/MT
Ched index up 3.7%, average price US$4,015/MT
LAC index up 2.1%, average price US$798/MT
RenCas index up 8.6%, average price US$8,973/MT
SMP index up 5.4%, average price US$3,026/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 1.7%, average price US$3,150/MT