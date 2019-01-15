GDT event up by 4.2%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 228 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 4.2%
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 3.2%, average price US$5,294/MT
Butter index up 4.6%, average price US$4,262/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 4.2%, average price US$3,504/MT
LAC index up 7.9%, average price US$1,032/MT
RenCas index down 1.4%, average price US$5,047/MT
SMP index up 10.3%, average price US$2,405/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 3.0%, average price US$2,777/MT