GDT Event up by 6.7%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 229 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 6.7%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 5.8%, average price US$5,579/MT

Butter index up 4.2%, average price US$4,445/MT

BMP index down 3.1%, average price US$3,158/MT

Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$3,565/MT

LAC index up 1.3%, average price US$1,035/MT

RenCas index up 10.9%, average price US$5,596/MT

SMP index up 3.9%, average price US$2,534/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 8.4%, average price US$3,027/MT