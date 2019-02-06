GDT Event up by 6.7%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 229 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 6.7%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 5.8%, average price US$5,579/MT
Butter index up 4.2%, average price US$4,445/MT
BMP index down 3.1%, average price US$3,158/MT
Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$3,565/MT
LAC index up 1.3%, average price US$1,035/MT
RenCas index up 10.9%, average price US$5,596/MT
SMP index up 3.9%, average price US$2,534/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 8.4%, average price US$3,027/MT