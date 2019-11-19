Global Dairy Trade Event 248 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 1.7%.

Key results:

AMF index down 1.5%, average price US$5,108/MT. Butter index down 1.3%, average price US$4,061/MT. BMP not offered. Ched index up 2.5%, average price US$3,701/MT. LAC index up 1.3%, average price US$775/MT. RenCas index up 5.6%, average price US$7,668/MT. SMP index up 3.3%, average price US$3,017/MT. SWP index not available, average price not available. WMP index up 2.2%, average price US$3,321/MT.

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.