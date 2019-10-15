GDT up by 0.5%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 246 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.5%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 0.8%, average price US$5,065/MT
Butter index down 0.4%, average price US$4,105/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index down 2.2%, average price US$3,636/MT
LAC index not available, average price US$785/MT
RenCas index up 3.6%, average price US$6,916/MT
SMP index up 2.4%, average price US$2,743/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index unchanged, average price US$3,133/MT