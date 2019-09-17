GDT up by 2 percent

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 244 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.0%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 0.6%, average price US$5,030/MT

Butter index up 2.7%, average price US$4,129/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 0.4%, average price US$3,846/MT

LAC index up 5.6%, average price US$770/MT

RenCas index down 0.1%, average price US$6,636/MT

SMP index up 3.4%, average price US$2,599/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 1.9%, average price US$3,133/MT