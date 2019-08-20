Genus ABS raises £5,100 for Macmillan

Two very fit and energetic teams from Genus ABS abandoned cattle breeding and all matters agricultural to display their prowess in the Belfast Marathon.

Due to support from the farming community, friends and families they are now delighted to announce the final results of their efforts – they have just presented the fantastic sum of £5,100 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Brian McCarron from Genus ABS who organised and participated in the event said: “For the past number of years we have ran the Belfast Marathon for different charities and this year we were delighted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support NI.

“We are all aware of the great work that Macmillan do and on behalf of all my colleagues at Genus ABS I would like to sincerely thank the farming community, friends and families for giving so generously to such a worthy cause. I would also like to thank our director, Ervin McKinstry, for his support over the years with this initiative, as well as my colleagues who ran in the marathon and who helped with fundraising.”

Maria Small, Fundraising Manager from Macmillan said: “Macmillan Cancer Support NI was delighted to be the chosen charity for this year’s two Genus ABS marathon teams. It was a pleasure visiting the head office and talking to the staff about what Macmillan does in NI and how we help local people living with cancer. Macmillan supports people living with cancer, physically, financially and emotionally - ensuring that whatever cancer throws their way, we’re right there with them! We don’t receive any government funding, so it’s companies like Genus ABS and their great staff fundraising, that allows us to provide our vital services and we thank them for their efforts.”