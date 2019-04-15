Genus ABS tops Friesian and Jersey proof

The first, second and fourth proven bulls available, and 13 of the top 15 genomic bulls for PLI are the headlines in the Friesian sector in the April bull proofs for Genus ABS, and the success continues in the Jersey sector with both the top proven and genomic sires.

Karactacus and Jingle have impressive first proofs.

VJ Groenbjerg Lobo Lobster is the new number one bull

Beaufort Karactacus (PLI £473) has an impressive proof, which is now based on his genomic information and his first 23 milking daughters in nine herds. Karactacus is outstanding for milk, fat and protein production and he reduces SCC.

He also has an impressive linear proof and is +0.98 Type Merit based on 27 classified daughters in nine herds.

Tom Castle is pleased with the 12 Karactacus daughters milking in his Petham herd in Kent and nine of them were recently classified GP as heifers.

Karactacus is a son of Morcourt Hilton out of an EX94 Glen Albyn daughter.

Lakemead Jingle (PLI £457) has an outstanding proof which includes his genomic information and his first 22 milking daughters in seven herds.

Jingle combines high milk with very good scores for the health and management traits, including +7.8 Fertility Index, +0.3 Lifespan and +1.4 Calving Ease.

Jingle is a son of Lakemead Pinnacle out of an EX91 Hylke daughter.

Top bulls for improving daughter fertility and longevity

The Friesian breed is the best breed for improving Fertility Index and Longevity, according to AHDB (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board) information based on all UK proofs for all breeds.

For example Lakemead Jingle’s figures convert to +0.6 Lifespan and +22.1 FI on the Holstein base!.

The Genus ABS Jersey bulls have had an excellent proof run!

VJ Link is no.1 proven bull with UK milking daughters at £522 PLI and he is also one of the top bulls for SCI at £454

VJ Groenbjerg Lobo Lobster is the new no.1 genomic bull at £446 PLI & £414 SCI - he is outstanding for milk quality and the health and management traits

Ribblesdale Big Mac is top UK bred and proven bull at £429 PLI and he is also +2.4 Type Merit

Viabull and Virginian lead an excellent line up of US sires

Sexcel semen is available from some of the US bulls and also sexed semen from many of the US bulls and Danish bulls.

Details and full proofs can be found on ABS Bull Search, by contacting your Genus ABS representative or phoning the office on 028 3833 1451.