Genus plan information day for dairy farmers

A special information day for dairy farmers will feature special progeny groups, cow comfort, reduced antibiotics, fertility issues and breeding goals.

One of the highlights will be the outstanding progeny groups provided by Alastair Thompson, Beaverlodge Farms, Strabane. Alastair is a third generation dairy farmer and has worked closely with Genus for the last 10 years.

He explained: “I started the RMS service back in July 2008 when my calving interval was just over 420 days.”

Over that period Alastair’s fertility figures have steadily improved and his current Calving Interval is 393 days with a 23% Pregnancy Rate. This has led to a big increase in milk sales with the herd now selling just short of 9000lt at 3.45%Pt and 4.15%BF.

As well as extra milk, the RMS service has allowed the farm to be much more specific in both the number and quality of black and white pregnancies produced. Currently the maiden heifers are all served with Sexcel semen, with half of the dairy herd receiving high ranking genomic Holstein semen whilst the other half is served with British Blue sires. This has left Alastair with beef calves to sell and he is still able to sell surplus milking stock.

There will be three main speakers at the event. Jon Mouncey, Genus ABS, will be highlighting the huge effect that the external environment in which cows are placed has on fertility. Along with a few simple take home messages that can be easily replicated on attendees own farms.

Ian Watson, Genus ABS, will have several daughter groups pulled out to showcase some of the sires that Alastair has used. Ian will be speaking about the huge variation with Holstein sires and how customers need to make sure that the sires they select are suitable for their individual requirements.

Keith Sheridan, Parkview Veterinary Clinic, will finish the day off discussing new treatment stratagies and avoiding antibiotics in the bulk tank.

Genus ABS invites dairy farmers to this special information day which will take place on Friday 29 June 2018 at the Thompson family farm at Sentry Road, Artigarvan, Strabane, BT82 OEN.

The programme for the event is:

12.30 - Lunch by Simply Irresistible

13.00 - Farm Introduction and Fertility data – James Woods and Alastair Thompson

13.20 - Cow comfort and environmental factors affecting cow performance – Jon Mouncey BVet Med, DBR, MRCVS

13.50 - Progeny groups and setting breeding goals – Ian Watson

14.20 - New treatment strategies and avoiding antibiotics in the bulk tank. Keith Sheridan, MVB MRCVS, Parkview Veterinary Clinic.