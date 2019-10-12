George is named ‘supplier of the year’

George Megarry, Managing Director of Hillsborough based TGM Software Solutions was named ‘Supplier of the Year’ at the recent Farmers Weekly Awards.

Nominated by finalists Hilary and Roger Bell, this is a wonderful achievement for a local company that developed flock management software which is now sold throughout the world.

Commenting George said: “It was a real honour to be recognised at this ceremony. We are very grateful to the customers who have supported us and worked alongside us to develop our software products. Their constant enthusiasm and assistance has been invaluable.”

Trevor Alcorn from Northern Ireland was named as ‘Livestock Adviser of the Year’.