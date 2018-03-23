Get a tractor at Portrush this Easter

The Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show is taking place at the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Good Friday, 30th March.

Open from 2pm until 10pm the event is suitable for all ages. Organised by Alastair Bell, visitors can expect trade stands from all the best known brands, including Britains, as well as Universal Hobbies, Repliagro, Ros, Siku, Marge Models and more.

The hand-finished muddy show tractors from Muddyfarm Models are always a highlight of this exciting event, and 20 limited edition John Deere 6195M tractors titled Round The Yard 4 have been created to mark the Show. Sure to be collectible items, the tractors are based on a Britains 1:32 scale model and have been expertly prepared by Muddyfarm Models to give an authentic working look.

For those who have never been to the Show a visit to the event’s Facebook page at Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show will give a flavour of the event together with wider aspects of local farming.

Of course the only way to discover more is to visit the Show and you never know who you will meet there.

There’s also prize draws and an auction for a one off as yet undisclosed tractor in aid of the Show’s chosen charity; Cancer Fund For Children.

Cancer Fund for Children is Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charity that supports local families where a child or parent has been diagnosed with cancer.

Cancer Fund for Children offers emotional, practical and emotional support to local families as well as therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle or at their self-catering Coleraine Cottages.

North West Regional Fundraiser Suzanne O’Loughlin said: “Cancer Fund for Children are delighted to be the chosen charity for the Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show to help us raise much needed funds to support local families. Be sure to come along and support this amazing family event.”

With nothing else like this event taking place over the Easter weekend, the Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show is a unique miniature agricultural show which appeals to both young and old alike.

There will even be a small number of tiny farm displays. Alongside all the tractors are lorries from Corgi and WSI as well as rally cars and other vehicles.

Whether you are curious and want to learn more, or are an adult and wish to interest your children in something more than phones, computers and electronic games, the Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show is an event not to be missed!