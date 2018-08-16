Get involved with Taste Causeway

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is calling on all local food businesses to get involved in ‘Taste Causeway – A Celebration.’

Following on from the success of Restaurant Week, the event is now evolving into a bigger celebration of our local foodie offering.

Organised by Council’s Tourism Team, the nine day event will run from November 10th – 18th. The closing date for applications is Friday 17th August.

If you would like to participate email engagement@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk. Please include a brief description of the event with details on pricing, venue and the date you are proposing.

Please note all offerings must include the use of local produce.