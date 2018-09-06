‘Get on yer bike’ and pay a visit to Comber Farmers’ Market

Visitors are being encouraged to ‘Get on yer bike’ to Comber Farmers’ Market on 6th September 2018, following some of the many beautiful scenic routes to the town, including the Comber Greenway.

The award winning artisan food event has a delicious variety of fare from local producers with meat, dairy, baked goods, jams and chutneys, charcuterie, fruit and veg and much more.

Cyclists can filled their rucksacks or baskets with award winning fresh produce from Northern Ireland with many of the producers in attendance having recently secured ‘Great Taste’ awards to add to many more awards they have received for their quality food and drink.

Comber Farmers’ Market is a great morning out where visitors can meet new people and talk to the friendly bunch of traders, and have a beautiful morning tea in St Mary’s Church.

Sustrans NI will be attending the market on 6th September to promote the upcoming ‘One Path Festival’ on the Comber Greenway, a shared space for all including cyclists.

There will also be a ‘pop up’ theatre from Big Telly Company, sharing ‘Inside Stories’ from the town, stories which have been shared over the last few weeks from local people in the ‘Comber Story Shop’.

As the popularity of Comber Farmers’ Market grows, the town is quickly becoming a top food destination, ‘The Home of Great Taste’.

Held in St Mary’s Church car park of Comber Square the first Thursday of every month from 9am to 1pm, Comber Farmers’ Market is well worth a visit.

Car parking is available in nearby public car parks, at Parkway on Killinchy Street and the car park of 1st Comber Presbyterian on High Street.

Find out more about the popular monthly food event at www.combermarket.co.uk or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.