Get snapping your ‘Yellow November’ photos for Marie Curie

A campaign lined up for a ‘Yellow November’ between Thompsons and their charity partner, Marie Curie, is aiming to get everyone’s cameras and phones out, to capture a bit of winter feeding.

Through their partnership with Marie Curie, Thompsons have been raising funds for the charity, along with promoting the amazing work that this organisation does to support people with a terminal illness and their families across Northern Ireland.

Over the last number of years, Thompsons, with the support of staff and customers, have managed to raise over £60,000 for Marie Curie.

In a new fundraising initiative, referred to as “Yellow November,” Thompsons will make a donation to Marie Curie for each bag of feed that is sold in the month of November.

This initiative is expected to raise approximately £5,000. These fundraising bags will have a bright yellow label, sporting the Marie Curie daffodil logo.

To help raise the profile of the fundraising and the work of Marie Curie staff, Thompsons would like their customers to send in a photo of them feeding their favourite animal(s) with a bag of Thompsons’ feed.

This can be any species that Thompsons feeds - calves, poultry, pigs, horses, sheep, cows or indeed goats.

Thompsons will then select eight finalists, which will be narrowed down - at the start of December - to three runners-up, with a final winner being announced after the Winter Dairy Fair on December 12.

The runners up will receive a Thompsons’ Christmas hamper, which always proves very popular, and the lucky winner will get to enjoy an overnight stay in a luxury hotel for them and their family (two adults and two children).

So, it’s well worth getting the cameras out and getting the kids involved in feeding, to get the perfect picture.

Everyone has from November 1-30 to get snapping and send in their picture with a caption, their name and their preferred contact details, to Allison at; marketing@thompson.co.uk.

For further information, www.thompson.co.uk.