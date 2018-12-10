Get your thinking caps on for the East Tyrone quiz

Once again it has proved to be an extremely busy year for the East Tyrone Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

On Friday, October 19, the group held a coffee morning to raise funds for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. This was a very successful event having raised (to date) £2,325. We wish to sincerely thank the generosity of those who attended the event or made a donation plus the local bakeries who donated produce for the coffee morning.

The group’s November meeting saw Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive of LMC, address members on the future of the red meat industry and how potentially going forward Brexit could affect this sector. Ian was followed by Herbie Jones, who provided a wealth of knowledge on the environmental management of the farm.

The group’s December meeting will be a charity table quiz in the Royal Hotel on Tuesday, December 11 at 8pm where our quizmaster will be Wesley Hutton.

The East Tyrone group would like to invite all members and non-members to come along and enjoy the quiz whilst raising money for charity. Tickets for the Christmas raffle are available from the group office or on the night of the table quiz.

The raffle will be drawn on Tuesday, December 18, and tickets are £2 each.

The group would like to thank the following companies for providing prizes for the raffle, Gortavoy Feeds, Parklands Vets, Ulster Livestock Care and Ispini Dungannon, for the donation of a Gourmet Christmas Hamper to the value of £90.

The committee and members of East Tyrone would like thank Group Manager Hilary Maybin for her dedication to the group over the past seven years. Hilary moves from the Cookstown office to Toomebridge from January 2019. Group members wish Hilary well in her new position within UFU.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union silage competition sponsored by United Feeds is now open for entries.

Please call the group office on 028 86762632 if you wish to register for the competition as soon as possible. Entries are being taken for the categories of beef sector, dairy sector and alternative forage.

Members are reminded that UFU Diaries and wall planners are now available in the Group office so please call in and collect your copy.

The first meeting of the New Year will be the Presidents area Meeting on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 8pm in The Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. We would encourage all members to attend this informative meeting in the UFU calendar.

If you are not currently a member and would like to be involved please call the office on 028 867 62632 and we can assist you further.