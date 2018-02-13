Get your tractor wheels on the road and help raise £100k for charity

Maghera-based Specialist Joinery Group, have set their sights on beating an Irish record for having over 750 tractors on a charity run, a record which is currently held at 715 and was set at Armagh in November 2017.

Project Tractor and the BIG Country Breakfast on Saturday, March 10, is the second of a series of community focused fundraising events held by the company to celebrate 30 years in business.

To mark this milestone, the staff aim to raise over £100,000 for ten designated charities carefully selected by the team. Those benefitting include: Steps, Alzheimers, Our Lady of Lourdes Pilgrimage. Chest Heart & Stroke, Cystic Fibrosis, Marie Curie, Children’s Cancer Unit, NI Children’s Hospice, Kings College Hospital, London and Sands.

Festivities at Specialist headquarters on March 10 will commence at 9am, with a bumper charity breakfast. Country star Richie Remo will provide the headline act for a strong bill of entertainment throughout the morning. Arbutus Catering, by Barry and Amanda Dallat, will provide all tasty event catering.

Entry for children is free and they will be entertained by an adventure playground and a selection of activities.

Wheels on the road

The cavalcade of tractors will roll out from Specialist HQ at 1pm sharp, to travel the 30 mile Anniversary Route via Maghera, Tobermore, Draperstown, Desertmartin, Magherafelt, Castledawson, Bellaghy, Gulladuff and then finally return to Specialist HQ.

Organisers are calling all tractor enthusiasts to join this very special charity tractor cavalcade to attempt to break the current Irish record for these brilliant charities. The group emphasis, that everyone who participates on the day is working for charity and this event is made even more special by the number of brilliant causes that funds are being raised for.

Whilst there will be facilities for tractors to register and pay on the day, drivers and passengers are encouraged to register in advance and avoid queuing and to allow for a coordinated record breaking attempt.

Tickets to the big country breakfast are available online only.

For further event details visit www.sjg.co.uk.