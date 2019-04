Members of Derg Valley YFC, Trillick and District YFC, Seskinore YFC and Cappagh YFC are busy rehearsing for the upcoming 'Ken Russell Rosebowl' one-act drama competition this Friday, at 7.30pm at the 2000 Centre, Newtownstewart.

Pictured are Derg Valley YFC members, from left, Hannah Hemphill, Josh Hamilton and Lauren Moore, who are getting in character for their club's performance. ​​

Compere for the night will be member Peter Smith, who is a member Derg Valley YFC

