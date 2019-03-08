Giant’s Causeway plans ‘s-mash-ing’ day

Escape to the Causeway Coast’s natural play area this spring, as the Giant’s Causeway opens its doors to the local community and visitors from near and far on Saturday, 9 March for two special events.

Experience the outstanding beauty and award-winning Visitor Experience free of charge during the National Trust’s Community Open Day which will take place from 9am – 6pm.

The Open Day coincides with the Randox NI Potato Festival which has returned once again to the Causeway Hotel, boasting a variety of attractions including Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market with food and craft producers, cookery demonstrations and talks, bouncy castles, potato inspired games and a petting farm.

On the day visitors will enjoy free admission to the Visitor Centre and embark on an interactive journey through 250 million years of captivating history, experiencing the mystery, myth and legend of the Giant’s Causeway. The Ranger team will be showcasing the National Trust’s conservation work at this incredible UNESCO World Heritage Site with wild flower planting taking place between 1pm and 3pm. Visitors will also have the option of exploring themselves with an audio guide or joining one of the inspiring guided tours, followed by a well-earned local delicacy in the café or the chance to browse the handcrafted items in the gift shop, 90% of which are from local suppliers.

Final admission to the Community Open day is 5pm, with the Visitor Centre closing at 6pm. There will also be a free Park & Ride from Bushmills to the Giant’s Causeway.

For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway