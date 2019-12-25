Ginny to judge Ulster Fed

The Ulster Poultry Federation Championship Show will be held at Slemish Hall, Ballymena Show grounds, Ballymena on Saturday 1st February 2020.

Local enthusiast Ginny McKee from Ballymena has been chosen as the Championship judge. This is the first time a woman has been given the accolade of judging the Ulster Federation championship row. Ginny will be supported by Hugh Wallace, Andy Kirkpatrick, Ben Welsh and Adele Stanley all from Scotland. Anders Clharhill from Sweden and Stan Ferguson will be judging the game bird classes. Hugh Thompson, Jeff Hurst, Neal Adams, Ryan McClaren and Artie Rice complete the judging team.

Judging tests can again be taken at the show. The tests are organised by the Poultry Club of Great Britain. Chairman Neal Adams commented: “Show tests can only be taken at The National, the Federation show in England and the Scottish national. This is a real opportunity for local budding judgies to complete recognised judging tests awarded by the Poultry Club of Great Britain.”

The show will be hosting regional breed shows and special awards for the Australorp, Belgian, German Langshan, Leghorn, Minorca, Modern Game, Orpington, Buff Orpington, Pekin, Plymouth Rock, Poland, Rhode Island Red, Rosecomb, Sebright, Silkie, Serama, Sussex, Welsummer and Dutch along with The Northern Ireland Game Fowl Club show.

Chairman Neal Adams added: “We had an entry of over 1300 exhibits last year and with space being limited please get your entries in early to avoid disappointment. We were very pleased to welcome exhibitors from England, Scotland and the South of Ireland to the show last year. There will be over 400 classes for turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens, eggs, a poultry photography section and beginner’s classes. With over 40 cups and prizes for section winners it will be the highlight of the show season in Ireland.”

Thanks to sponsors, Haldane Fisher, Ballymena, Brinsea Incubators, Strangford Incubators and Kilpatrick’s Poultry feeds, Moneymore. Schedules are now available. To request a copy please contact ulsterpoultryfed@gmail.com or find them on Facebook Ulster Poultry Federation Championship show. Entries close on January 11th 2020.