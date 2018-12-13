Give the gift of Club AANI membership

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is calling on people from across Northern Ireland to consider supporting the local charity this Christmas by giving the gift of membership to Club AANI, the organisation’s membership club.

The charity is asking the public to help them reach 600 members of Club AANI by this Christmas to honour the 600 taskings the air ambulance has attended since its launch in July 2017.

AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region. The charity requires £2million each year in fundraising to keep this vital service operational, so Club AANI was set up to help make it easy for supporters to regularly donate to AANI.

Starting from only a £2 donation per week, Club AANI members receive regular updates from AANI, AANI merchandise and exclusive discounts from top restaurants, clothing brands and travel companies.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland said: “We encourage everyone to think about giving the gift of Club AANI membership this year. It’s not only a unique gift idea, it’s a gift that will mean so much to our charity as we rely on public donations to keep the air ambulance flying.

“This year we are aiming to have 600 members by Christmas which would be a huge boost to our charity. It costs £5,500 per day to run the air ambulance service so every member’s weekly donation is essential to maintaining this vital service.

“Club members know the importance of their donation, but they also enjoy the many perks that come with being a Club AANI member. Members get branded AANI goodies and fantastic deals on shopping and holidays, plus an invitation to our annual members event.”

Current Club AANI member Rosamund Monteith from Donaghcloney, Co. Down said: “I joined Club AANI to support the air ambulance. As a nurse I know how vital it is that medical care, following a traumatic injury, is delivered as soon as possible. The air ambulance brings the hospital to the patient offering the best chance for lives to be saved. I am proud to be a Club AANI member.”

To join Club AANI or find more information visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.