Glanbia appoints new group chairman

Glanbia, the global nutrition group, has today announced Martin Keane as group chairman, to succeed Henry Corbally with immediate effect.

Patrick Murphy has been appointed to the position of vice chairman in place of Martin Keane while John Murphy will continue as a vice chairman.

Speaking on his appointment as group chairman Martin Keane said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to serve as group chairman of Glanbia. I will continue to build on the work of all those who have had the vision to make Glanbia the global nutrition group it is today and to help steer the business through its next phase of growth and development.

“I look forward to working with the board, the executive team and employees to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver on our strategic ambitions for all our shareholders and stakeholders.

“On behalf of the entire Glanbia organisation, I would also like to thank my predecessor Henry Corbally for his leadership and commitment as chairman for the last three years.”

In addition, Jer Doheny has been appointed as a non-executive director and Tom Grant and Patsy Ahern have retired as non-executive directors of Glanbia plc.

This reduces the number of Glanbia Co-op nominee directors on the board of Glanbia plc from ten to eight members for the years 2018 and 2019.

This reflects the revised board governance arrangements described in the circular which was sent by Glanbia plc to its shareholders on 28 April 2017 and approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Glanbia plc held on 22 May 2017.

Patsy Ahern and Tom Grant continue as directors of Glanbia Co-operative Society and Glanbia Ireland while Ger O’Brien has been appointed as a director of both organisations.

In accordance with previous agreements with Glanbia Co-operative Society (“the Co-op”), the appointment of a Co-op nominee to the chair may continue in effect until no later than June 30th 2020.