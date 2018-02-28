Glanbia Ireland update on operations in challenging weather conditions

Based on the weather alerts issued in recent days, Glanbia Ireland has put a contingency plan in place over the weekend.

Glanbia Ireland chairman Henry Corbally has thanked all employees and contractors for their efforts in challenging conditions.

He added: “The safety of our farmers, hauliers and employees is our number one priority at this challenging time. Farmers are reminded to farm safely at all times.”

A statement from Glanbia stated:

· Glanbia worked to maximise milk collections and feed deliveries early in the week to help prepare for the forecasted adverse conditions

· Road conditions mean that in some areas there will inevitably be disruption to normal milk collection and feed delivery schedules – farmers are asked to be patient.

· All of our milk processing sites and depots are currently in operation but this is being reviewed on an on-going basis as the situation evolves

· Feed supplies are currently available in all Glanbia Ireland branches for collection by farmers

· All Agri branches opened for business on Wednesday morning but the situation will be reviewed locally on an on-going basis with safety of employees and customers the priority

· Additional rigid milk collection vehicles – more suitable for snow conditions – have been deployed to the worst affected regions.

· Where possible, farmers are advised to clear and grit lanes/yards to facilitate safe milk collection

· Advisory text messages are being sent to milk suppliers. There have been some reports of disruption to mobile phone and broadband networks – in such an event we will utilise local radio channels to keep our farmer suppliers and customers informed.

· Farmers are advised to consult Glanbia Connect which has been updated with farm management advice appropriate to the conditions.

· Contact details for Glanbia’s farm advisory team is available on www.glanbiaconnect.com.