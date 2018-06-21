Glanbia’s #PinkBales campaign returns

Bale Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness! That’s the message for farmers around the country as Glanbia Agribusiness returns with its successful #PinkBales campaign in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland through sales of a special edition pink Mastercrop Agristretch silage wrap.

Farmers around Ireland are being encouraged to get behind the worthy cause. For every roll of the limited-edition pink Mastercrop Agristretch silage wrap purchased across all Glanbia Agribusiness and CountryLife branches as well as online on GlanbiaConnect.com, a donation will be made to Breast Cancer Ireland.

More than €25,000 has been raised in the last three years from Glanbia’s #PinkBales campaign for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Farmers are encouraged to share photos and videos of their pink bales on social media using the hashtag #PinkBales and, this year, Glanbia Agribusiness will award a range of prizes, for the best photos or videos received through social media.

Supporters can also donate to the campaign by buying a Breast Cancer Ireland €2 trolley token key ring or pin, available through all of Glanbia’s 53 branches.

Commenting on the initiative last year, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland Aisling Hurley, said: “I’d like to thank the farming community for getting behind the #PinkBales campaign last year and hope to see them doing it across the country again this year.

“We greatly value the PinkBales campaign as it highlights and makes people more aware of the importance of taking their breast health seriously.

“Glanbia Agribusiness is delighted to once again be supporting breast cancer research and raising money for such an excellent cause,” said Glanbia’s Retail Marketing Manager, James Byrne.

“This year we really want social media users to help raise awareness of breast cancer in rural communities not only by painting the countrywide pink but by sharing your photos and videos with us using the hashtag #PinkBales. We’ll have a range of prizes for the best pictures tagged.”

Commenting on the initiative, Kilkenny camogie star and Glanbia business manager Niamh Bambrick said: “Breast Cancer has touched the lives of so many farming families and as a sports person I’m delighted to support Glanbia’s Pink Bales campaign along with the many fantastic initiatives Glanbia partake in for Breast Cancer Ireland.

“Farmers get the chance to raise funds that support pioneering research efforts across Ireland for Breast Cancer whilst raising awareness of good breast health amongst women of all ages.”