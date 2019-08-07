Glanbia success at Cheese Awards

Top quality cheddar produced by Glanbia Ireland won 18 awards, including four trophies, at the prestigious 2019 Nantwich International Cheese Show which attracted over 5,000 entries from around the world.

Well-known household brand Kilmeaden Cheddar saw off stiff competition at the show in Cheshire in the UK to land the prestigious Kerrygold Cup for the Best Irish Cheddar.

Other trophies awarded were for Best Vintage Cheddar, Best Overseas Cheddar and Best Mild Cheddar. In addition, top quality cheddar produced in the facilities at Rocklands, Wexford and Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, landed a number of other accolades.

Six gold medals were awarded to the entries which included the well-known Wexford Mature Cheddar, Wexford Mild White and Kilmeaden Cheddar. The mix of cheddars ranging from vintage to mild also won four silver medals, three bronze and one highly commended.

Gerry Warren, Glanbia Ireland Cheese Grader, said: “We are delighted to have achieved such a strong performance at Nantwich. We continue to strive for excellence and our talented teams in Wexford and in Ballyragget take pride in attention to detail to ensure that we deliver top quality cheddar for our valued customers. The judges found that the texture and flavour of our cheddar stood out which is down to the quality of the milk from our dedicated dairy farmers.”