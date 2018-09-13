Glanbia to pay Members 32cpl for August milk

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the July price paid to Members.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has increased its base milk price for August from 31 cpl to 32 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. There will be no support payment from Glanbia Co-op this month.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “The market outlook remains cautious. The level of milk supply from the main exporting regions will be a key factor determining the price outlook over the coming months. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”