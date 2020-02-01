Glarryford start off 2020 with annual general meeting

Glarryford’s AGM was held on Monday, January 13 at Glarryford Farmer’s Hall.

The meeting was chaired by Christine Maybin, from Lisnamurrican YFC.

Lauren Greer, Ellen King, Christine Maybin, Cathy Reid and Thomas Compton, the next year's top four officials, with Christine Maybin

A massive well done and thank you to last year’s officials.

The next year’s top officials are:

Patron, Ernest O’Hara

President, Mervyn Dickey

Members that attended the AGM

Deputy presidents, Wallace Gregg and Gillian Reid

Club leader, Lauren Greer

Assistant club leader, Jessica Reid

Secretary, Ellen King

Assistant secretary, Rebecca Logan

Treasurer, Thomas Compton

Assistant treasurer, Joel Dornan

PRO, Cathy Reid

Assistant PRO, Lydia Simpson

Recruitment officer, Cathy Reid

Catering supervisor, Mitchell Park

Recreational officers, Ellen King and Ben King

Good luck to next year’s officials for another year of change and challenge.