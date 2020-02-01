Glarryford start off 2020 with annual general meeting

Glarryford’s AGM was held on Monday, January 13 at Glarryford Farmer’s Hall.
The meeting was chaired by Christine Maybin, from Lisnamurrican YFC.
A massive well done and thank you to last year’s officials.
The next year’s top officials are:
Patron, Ernest O’Hara
President, Mervyn Dickey
Deputy presidents, Wallace Gregg and Gillian Reid
Club leader, Lauren Greer
Assistant club leader, Jessica Reid
Secretary, Ellen King
Assistant secretary, Rebecca Logan
Treasurer, Thomas Compton
Assistant treasurer, Joel Dornan
PRO, Cathy Reid
Assistant PRO, Lydia Simpson
Recruitment officer, Cathy Reid
Catering supervisor, Mitchell Park
Recreational officers, Ellen King and Ben King
Good luck to next year’s officials for another year of change and challenge.