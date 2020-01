Glarryford YFC’s annual club dinner was held on November 29th at the Galgorm Resort and Spa.

A three course dinner was enjoyed followed by awards and a disco.

Lexie Hayes, Zita McNaugher and Emily McIntyre.

Thanks to Zita McNaugher who was the guest speaker, Wallace Gregg for being the chairperson and the club’s patron, Ernest O’Hara BEM, for the photographs.