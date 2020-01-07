Glasson leads Kilrea bull entry at 3,200gns

There was a solid trade for pedigree bulls at Holstein NI’s December show and sale, hosted by H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed an 80% clearance with 12 lots trading to average £2,025 per head.

Stuart Smith, Londonderry, exhibited the honourable mention award winner Prehen Freed. Also pictured is Wilson Patton, Newtownards. Picture: John McIlrath

Prices peaked at 3,200gns, paid to Philip and Simon Haffey, Portadown, for the reserve champion Glasson Salvo. Born in June 2018, he is by Seagull Bay Silver, and bred from Glasson McCutchen Go Sara EX91 who averaged 9,919kgs at 4.7% butterfat and 3.48% protein in her two 305-day lactations. This bull is backed by seven generations of VG and EX dams, including the Balmoral Show winner and McLaron’s Dairy Cow champion Copywood Goldwyn Sara 2 EX92. Buyer was Daniel McKay from Ballymoney.

Second highest price of the day 2,220gns went to Messrs W and R Bleakly, Bushmills, for the April 2018 Bushmills Altafirebird Max. Sired by Peak Altafirebird, his dam is the home-bred Bushmills Minardi Mirror 7287 EX92. This one sold to James Stirling from Ballymena.

Judge Wilson Patton from Newtownards awarded the supreme championship ribbons, sponsored by United Feeds, to the September 2018 Prehen Fowler GPLI £606 bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Sired by Willem’s Hoeve WHJ Augustus, he is bred from Prehen Shotglass Froukje VG86. His third dam is Prehen Oman Froukje 2 ET 5* LP90 SP VG86 – full sister to the former number one PLI UK proven bull Prehen Omen. He sold at 2,150gns to D Mullan and Sons, Dungiven.

The Prehen Herd also claimed the honourable mention award with the April 2018 Prehen Freed PLI £407.

Supreme champion at Holstein NI�"s December bull sale at Kilrea was Prehen Fowler bred by Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Adding his congratulations is judge Wilson Patton, Newtownards. Picture: John Mcilrath

Sired by the home-bred Prehen Lambert ET, his dam is Prehen Penmanship Froukje 5 VG85 who produced over 7,000kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.44% protein in her first lactation.

She is projected at over 10,930kgs in her second lactation.

This one was snapped up by an Aghadowey farmer for 2,020gns.

Following close behind at 2,000gns was the October 2018 Relough Razzled PLI £595 from Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Sired by Melarry Josuper Frazzled ET, he was bred from Relough Supershot Roxy ET VG86. Buyer was Alan Gordon, Portglenone.