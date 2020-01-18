Gleno Valley and Straid YFC enjoy choir festival success

Gleno Valley YFC and Straid YFC joined together recently to compete in the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster annual youth choir festival.

The festival took place on December 4 at Parliament Buildings, Stormont as one of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster events to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the organisation, sponsored by Power NI.

Conductor John Doris and best accompaniment winner Richard Barnes

Gleno Valley YFC and Straid YFC were extremely successful on the night as they placed first overall in the competition and best accompaniment was awarded to Richard Barnes.

The choir was filled with determination and hard work from all the girls involved. A special mention of thanks must go to John Doris who is extremely talented and blended the skills and abilities of the choir to a high standard creating a strong and powerful performance on the night leading to success.

Winning the choir festival created a fantastic opportunity for the choir as they were approached by BBC Radio Ulster.

The choir was broadcasted on the Farming Matters programme on Christmas Eve where they sang Christmas carols, Adrianna Coulter (Straid YFC secretary), Stephanie McIlroy (Gleno Valley YFC secretary) and conductor John Doris spoke about their successes in the YFCU choir festival.