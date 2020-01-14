Gleno Valley YFC beef show and sale at Ballymena Livestock Mart

Gleno Valley YFC held their Annual Christmas Beef show and sale on Thursday, November 28 at Ballymena Livestock Market, the event was a huge success.

Many thanks to judge Philip Bailie, along with all of the sponsors who once again were more than generous.

Butchers best won by L and J McAuley with Clare Vet Group sponsor, Andrew Weatherup and judge Philip Bailie

These sponsors included: Clare Vet Group, Waste Collection Services, NI Limousin Club, Gleno Veterinary Centre, Ballinaskeagh Grains, D J McKee and Sons, Fane Valley and Danske Bank.

Judging kicked off at 1.30pm with the Butchers Best Champion sponsored by Clare Vet Group.

Judge Philip Bailie awarded champion to L and J McAuley with a Charolais, later sold for £2300 to our local butchers The Dairy, Gleno.

Supreme champion sponsored by Newport Collection was again judged by Philip Bailie.

Reserve supreme champion and any other breed champion with Brian Weatherup, Philip Bailie, class sponsor Fane Valley, and Andrew Weatherup

The shortlisted cattle consisting of breed champions were judged in front of a full house in the main sale ring.

Champion was awarded to the JCB Commercials, Newtownards with a Limousin heifer, selling for £4500 to Seamus O’Kane.

Reserve champion sponsored by Newport Collection went to J and B Weatherup, Carrickfergus later sold for £2300 to the judge Philip Bailie.

Breed champion awards and sponsors

Laura Ervine talking to Jacob McAuley during the 14-16 young handlers judging

Charolais – Waste Collection Services

R Workman, Kilwaughter

Reserve

E Loughran, Cookstown

The native breed champion leaving with a happy owner H McGrath

Limousin – NI Limousin Club

JCB Commercials, Newtownards (supreme champion)

Reserve

M and B Johnston, Toomebridge

British Blue – Gleno Veterinary Centre

M and B Johnston, Toomebridge

Ryan Erskine with YFC class champion with buyers Jarlath O'Kane and Peter Gibson, from McKee's Butchers

Reserve

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey

British Blonde – Ballinaskeagh Grains

M and B Johnston, Toomebridge

Reserve

I Wilson, Islandmagee

Native breed – D J McKee and Sons

H McGrath, Katesbridge

Any other breed – Fane Valley

J and B Weatherup

Reserve

M and B Johnston

YFC class – Danske Bank

I Wilson, Islandmagee

After the cattle judging was completed, Laura Ervine took centre stage to judge the young handler competition.

A great turnout of 12 years and younger led the way showing considerable expertise for their tender years with Aaron Woodside winning first in the junior class followed by Jamie Workman.

This was followed by the 13/16 year old class with first place awarded to Victoria Workman, a member of Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club closely followed by Jacob McAuley.

The overall champion young handler went to junior handler, Victoria Workman.

The excitement of the cattle sale set the scene for the upcoming charity auction. The sale ring was packed with over 40 auction lots ranging from hotel vouchers to a Christmas tree.

The total money raised from sale entry fees, donations, raffle and charity auction is still being counted.

The money raised will go to help Kidney Unit at the City Hospital, helping to make a real difference to those affected.

The event could not have been such a success without all the generous donations and support before and during the event.

Gleno Valley YFC would like to extend a massive thank you to the Ballymena Market staff, show and sale sponsors and all those who donated auction/raffle prizes or gave generous donations, along with everyone who came to support the event on the night.

During judging

Gleno Valley YFC members Steven Wilson, Rebecca Buchanan, Anna Carmichael, Andrew Weatherup, Philip Buchanan with judge Philip Bailie

Supreme champion in the cattle ring during bidding