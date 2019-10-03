Glenpark Dailie is supreme champion at Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club sale

Kenny and Janice Preston from Omagh retained Supreme Champion status at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club show and sale held at Omagh Auction Mart on Saturday 21st September with Glenpark Dailie, Lot 6, a shearling ram, doing the honours.

The Preston’s aged ram, Munreary Bingo, Lot 2, was named reserve champion.

Judge Eddie O’Neill from Glenarm described both sheep as “two very strong big rams”.

“The supreme champion was a very long well-ended sheep with a good carcass while the reserve champion had good length with a great top, and as well as that, he was very good on his feet for an aged ram.”

Glenpark Dailie also took the male champion title while Munreary Bingo, was named reserve male champion.

Glenpark Dailie was sired by Mortons Cheeky Boy ET with Callacrag Babe the dam.

Munreary Bingo, bred by P L J Brolly, was sired by Skiddaw View Trapper and is out of Munreary Supreme.

The ram lamb class was won by Bodoney Extra, Lot 27, from Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Sired by Kingledores Wolfman ET this Twin lamb was out of Bodoney Choosey ET.

“Overall the sheep in all classes were very good,” added Eddie O’Neill.

Top price on the day was 550gns for Lot 28, Bodoney Embrace ET, a Ram Lamb belonging to Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

The purchaser was Jonathan McKelvey from Castlederg.

The supreme champion remained unsold.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club show and sale of 29 MV Accredited Pedigree Sheep at Omagh Auction Mart, 21st September, 2019.

SHOW RESULTS:

Supreme champion: Glenpark Dailie, Lot 6, shearling Ram, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Reserve champion: Munreary Bingo, Lot 2, aged ram, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Male champion: Glenpark Dailie, Lot 6, shearling ram, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Reserve male champion: Munreary Bingo, Lot 2, aged ram, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

CLASSES:

Aged rams:

1st Munreary Bingo, Lot 2, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

2nd Glenpark Blake ET, Lot 1, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Shearling rams:

1st Glenpark Dailie, Lot 6, Shearling Ram, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

2nd Bessy Bell Dazzy, Lot 19, G and J Scott, Bessy Bell Flock, Omagh.

3rd Bodoney Digger ET, Lot 10, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick.

Ram lambs:

1st Bodoney Extra, Lot 27, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

2nd Glenpark Eventer ET, Lot 21, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

3rd Glenpark Elton ET, Lot 22, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Judge: Eddie O’Neill, Glenarm.