Glenross champion tops at Armoy

The NI Texel Breeders Club held their annual show and sale at Armoy Mart recently.

Mr Fraser Tweed judged this year’s Glens Farm Supplies presale show, commencing with the Shearling Ram Class.

Judge Fraser Tweed with sponsor and representative John Christie, Glens Farm Supplies presenting the Champion rosette to Nigel Ross Glenross Texels at the NI Texel Club Show and Sale at Armoy.

Mr Nigel Ross, Glenross Texels took the first place rosette in Mr Tweed’s Shearling ram line-up with a Milestonehill Yankee Doodle son out of a Curley Usher dam. This impressive shearling later sold to Eugene Duncan for 640gns.

Second place went to Austin Shaw’s Fairmount exhibit, a Stathbogie Aviator son from a ewe by Ballycoose Tornado changed hands as the top price shearling of the evening to D McCouaig. Standing third was a shearling ram from Bryan Gardiner’s Ballylesson Texel pen. His Milburn York New son out of a dam by Stranmuir Superstar later sold for 300gns to Michael Healy. Also enjoying the Shearling Ram trade was Graeme Martin. His fifth place shearling ram exhibit, a Forkins Alpbach son sold to Arnold Riley for 500gns. Mr Martin also sold this sheep’s penmate from the same sire for 620gns to Eugene Duncan. Also getting good trade was Danny McKay Rohan Texels. Mr McKay pocketed 600 gns for his Midlock Yohann son out of a dam by Knap Vital Spark to Ronnie Duncan.

Mr Tweed choose his first place and overall Glens Farm Supplies Champion from the Glenross pen of Nigel Ross. Making the top sale price of the evening at 700gns, this Forkins Anfield son from a Curley Usher daughter sold to Chris Gourley for 700gns. Claiming second place and the Glens Farm Supplies Reserve Champion was Robbie Mulligan Brague Texels with an Aman Bendigedig son out of an Ettrick U Tube daughter. This lamb sold to David Patterson for 560gns. A Strathbogie Boss son from a Kildowney Vicious dam stood third in the judge’s line-up. Chosen from James Adams’ Kerryhill Texel pen, he was purchased by B McConaghie for 340gns. Sam McAuley Whitepark Texels also enjoyed strong trade for ram lambs taking 550gns and 500gns for his Scotsman Avicii sons, selling to V McCloskey and J Kearney.

Overall quality lots met with steady trade with 62 lots averaging just shy of 370gns and 80% clearance. Thank you goes to Glens Farm Supplies for their sponsorship.

Show Results kindly sponsored by Glens Farm Supplies

Overall Champion: Nigel Ross Glenross Texels

Reserve Champion: Robbie Mulligan Brague Texels

Shearling Rams: 1st Nigel Ross Glenross; 2nd Austin Shaw Fairmount; 3rd Bryan Gardiner Ballylesson; 4th Robbie Mulligan Brague; 5th Graeme Martin Burnside; 6th Sam McAuley Whitepark

Ram Lamb: 1st Nigel Ross Glenross; 2nd Robbie Mulligan Brague; 3rd James Adams Kerryhill; 4th Peter Boyd Poseyhill; 5th Victor Chestnutt Clougher; 6th Graeme Martin Burnside

Other leading prices: J&M Watson 520gns; 500gns; 520gns; A Shaw 460gns; M Annett 600gns; 520gns; 480gns; R Mulligan 400gns; S McAuley 520gns; N Ross 400gns; G Martin 400gns; RK Currie 490gns; V Chestnutt 400gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Ballymena 23rd September; Markethill 25th September; Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 21st October. All sales will commence with judging at 6.00pm followed by sales at 7.00pm.

Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791679112.