Glens Red Squirrel group to hold fundraiser

The Glens Red Squirrel Group has released details of its annual fundraiser.

The celebration quiz night will take place on Friday, 11th January at the Laragh Lodge.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are using this event to celebrate the end of 10 years of hard work, maintaining a healthy population of Red Squirrels within the Glens of Antrim. Our quiz provided us all with an exciting challenge to test our general knowledge.

“The GRSG quiz is on Friday, 11th January 2019, at Laragh Lodge, Glenariff and if you have attended this event before, you will know that you are guaranteed a great night’s craic. Come along and help support the work of the Glens Red Squirrel Group. Quiz kicks off at 7:30pm - £3 per person. Everyone welcome.”

The group is also organising a Ballycastle Forest Red Squirrel Safari. Join The Glens Red Squirrel Group Rangers to hear about the work they have been doing over the last 10 years to save the local Red Squirrels. Come along and see if you spot Red Squirrels at feed sites on one of Northern Ireland’s longest established Red Squirrel Safari trails.

The event takes place on January, 12th from 10.30am to 12.30pm, meeting at the lower car park in Fairhill Street, Ballycastle.

Forestry roadways, good footwear needed and suitable clothing a must. All children must be with an adult. No dogs. Not suitable for prams. Booking is a must - text 07742841273. Find them on Face Book Glens Red Squirrel Group.