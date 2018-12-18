Global Dairy Trade event up by 1.7%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 226 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 1.7%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 4.0%, average price US$4,936/MT

Butter index up 4.9%, average price US$3,928/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 2.2%, average price US$3,263/MT

LAC index up 1.6%, average price US$935/MT

RenCas index down 2.1%, average price US$5,056/MT

SMP index up 3.4%, average price US$2,042/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 0.3%, average price US$2,674/MT