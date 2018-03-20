Global Dairy Trade falls

Global Dairy Trade Event 208 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 1.2%.

Key Results are as follows:

AMF index unchanged, average price US$6,249/MT

Butter index unchanged, average price US$5,281/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index down 3.9%, average price US$3,609/MT

LAC index not available, average price US$590/MT

RenCas index down 2.9%, average price US$4,948/MT

SMP index down 8.6%, average price US$1,887/MT

WMP index up 0.1%, average price US$3,226/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.