Global Dairy Trade falls

Global Dairy Trade Event 208 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 1.2%.
Key Results are as follows:
AMF index unchanged, average price US$6,249/MT
Butter index unchanged, average price US$5,281/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index down 3.9%, average price US$3,609/MT
LAC index not available, average price US$590/MT
RenCas index down 2.9%, average price US$4,948/MT
SMP index down 8.6%, average price US$1,887/MT
WMP index up 0.1%, average price US$3,226/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.